Fury swept in heartbreaker

It came down to the wire for the Fort Saskatchewan Junior A Fury on Sunday (Feb.24).

After losing game one of their first-round best-of-three series against the Sherwood Park Steele 4-1, the Fury weren’t able to capitalize at home in game two and ultimately lost 3-2 in overtime.

"It sucks that we didn't move on or at least force another game, but we cannot complain with how the team did at all," said coach Shayne Nent.

Fort Sask got goals from Chloe Revelle and Renee Ouellet. Goaltender Merisha Hoyles made 20 saves in net.

“We played extremely hard. They just had a little bit more than what we had,” added Nent.

Sherwood Park swept the series 2-0 and will face either the Edmonton Wolves or Irma Chargers in the north finals.

The Fury will only graduate one player off their young roster, with Janelle Ogonoski aging out.