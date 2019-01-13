Four Rangers take to the ice during Bantam AAA All-Star Game

Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget

For Carson Burkart, Jayden Joly, Rhett Melnyk and Jordan Gustafson, the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League All-Star Game on Saturday (Jan.12) was the experience of a lifetime.

The four Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers suited up for Team North, who ended up losing the game 5-4.

"In the beginning, I think the nerves caught up to us but after that I felt we got rolling," said Melnyk.

Burkart started the game at home in front of over 500 spectators at the JRC.

"It was a really cool experience, playing against the best in the league was special," stated Burkhart.

Highly touted 2019 WHL Bantam Draft prospect Gustafson was held off the scoresheet, but wasn't upset with his performance.

"It's just a great experience meeting all these new people and playing best on best. Obviously playing in an all-star game there's a lot better players and not as much space out there, so you have to be able to capitalize on the few chances you get."

Coming as one of the Rangers' biggest surprises this season, Joly has proven he can keep up with the best in the province.

"It's just a great honour to play on this team and you just have to make the most of the opportunity," added Joly.

For Burkart, Joly, Melnyk and Gustafson, it's back to work as the Rangers look to make a playoff run, but first the John Reid Memorial Bantam AAA Hockey Tournament in St Albert.

Fort Sask will start the tourney facing West Van Academy on Thursday (Jan.17) at 1:30 p.m.