Details
Category: Local Sports
Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget
For Carson Burkart, Jayden Joly, Rhett Melnyk and Jordan Gustafson, the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League All-Star Game on Saturday (Jan.12) was the experience of a lifetime.
 
The four Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers suited up for Team North, who ended up losing the game 5-4.
 
"In the beginning, I think the nerves caught up to us but after that I felt we got rolling," said Melnyk.
 
Burkart started the game at home in front of over 500 spectators at the JRC.
 
"It was a really cool experience, playing against the best in the league was special," stated Burkhart.
 
Highly touted 2019 WHL Bantam Draft prospect Gustafson was held off the scoresheet, but wasn't upset with his performance.
 
"It's just a great experience meeting all these new people and playing best on best. Obviously playing in an all-star game there's a lot better players and not as much space out there, so you have to be able to capitalize on the few chances you get."
 
Coming as one of the Rangers' biggest surprises this season, Joly has proven he can keep up with the best in the province.
 
"It's just a great honour to play on this team and you just have to make the most of the opportunity," added Joly.
 
For Burkart, Joly, Melnyk and Gustafson, it's back to work as the Rangers look to make a playoff run, but first the John Reid Memorial Bantam AAA Hockey Tournament in St Albert.
 
Fort Sask will start the tourney facing West Van Academy on Thursday (Jan.17) at 1:30 p.m.

More Sports News

Four Rangers take to the ice during Bantam AAA All-Star Game

Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget

Hawks put up a touchdown against Sherwood Park

There was no shortage of goals at the JRC on Wednesday night (Jan.9).

Cardinals run Raiders out of the Fort

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior boys started off 2019 with a win.

St. André Bessette senior girls wins big at home

The offence was clicking early for the St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls basketball team.

Midget AAA Rangers split weekend at home

The weekend started out with a big win and finished with a head scratcher.

Six goal third period leads Hawks past Regals

It wasn't pretty, but the Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks rang in the new year with a win.

U11 girls take home gold in Polar Cup

It was a successful weekend for a few Arsenal teams.

Midget AAA Rangers outmatched at Mac's Tournament

The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

Hubbard rushes for career best in Liberty Bowl upset

The 2018 Liberty Bowl was a game Chuba Hubbard won't soon forget.

Top local sports stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest local sports stories of the year.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login