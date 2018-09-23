Four goal third period leads Hawks past Riggers

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are 1-1 through their first weekend of regular season play.

After falling 4-2 Friday night (Sept.21) against the Beaumont Chiefs, the Hawks pulled off a third period rally, winning 6-4 against the Leduc Riggers on Sunday night at the JRC.



Playing spoiler in the Fort's home opener, Leduc jumped out to a 1-0 lead early off a point shot that found a way past Marco Fontes.



Tyson Davey would tie the game up short-handed on a nifty backhand finish. Before the first period was over, Owen Lorentz would regain the lead for the Riggers.



Almost 12 minutes into the second period, Adam Kelly picked up a rebound and beat Fontes high glove for the third time in the game.



The Hawks would bounce back just over a minute later, thanks to Tyler Burgett cutting the lead back down to one.

"(Landon) Lavallee kicked it to me, I put it low on net and it slid through. Wasn't a pretty one, but it counts," said Burgett.



The Hawks we’re scrambled defensively to finish off the second period and Leduc’s Alex Kent made it 4-2 with 2:23 remaining in the frame.



Less than four minutes into the third period, Hawks’ Darren Tardif buried a feed from Davey, cutting the lead in half yet again.



Burgett wasn’t done getting on the score-sheet, 55 seconds after Tardif made it 4-3, the second-year forward tied things up at four a piece.

"(Tanner) Melnyk told me I was scoring off the draw and I grabbed a rebound off the pads and put it top shelf," added Burgett.



After Leduc found themselves in penalty trouble, Davey made them pay, firing a shot low blocker past Sean Ernst to make it 5-4 Hawks on a two-man advantage.



Kaleb Ham sealed the deal with an empty netter. The Fort heavily out-shot Leduc 52-29 in the contest.



Next up for the Junior B Hawks will be Friday (Sept.28) against the Edmonton Mustangs at the JRC.