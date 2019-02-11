Details
Category: Local Sports
Fort Saskatchewan Ringette brought home yet another medal.
 
At the City of Bridges Tournament in Saskatoon over the weekend (Feb.8-10), the Fort Sask U12A Icenados won bronze in the 14B division.
 
Fort Sask finished the round robin with two wins, one tie and one loss, which put them in the bronze medal game.
 
The goaltenders stole the show in the first half between the Icenados and Saskatoon Edge.
 
Tied 2-2 mid-way through regulation, the Fort was able to find another gear, scoring six in the second half to win 8-5.
 

More Sports News

SAB senior boys cruise past Fort High for third win of the season

St. Andre Bessette (SAB) had one of their best defensive outings of the season.

Sting girls topple Cardinals

The Fort High Sting senior girls basketball team put together a dominant win.

Fort Sask U12A Icenados bring home bronze from Saskatoon

Fort Saskatchewan Ringette brought home yet another medal.

Bantam AAA Rangers double up on ties at home

A win just wasn't in the forecast.

Midget AAA Rangers peaking late in the season

Winners of three straight, the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers seem to have found their stride.

Fort High senior boys pull away at home

The Fort High Sting senior boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders.

Junior Rebels name new head coach

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels have a new head coach.

More success for Fort Lanes youth bowlers

Some excitement came to Fort Lanes over the weekend.

Fort Sask teams bring home four medals from FC Memorial Challenge

It was a busy weekend for the Fort Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

A local ringette team is back home with some hardware.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login