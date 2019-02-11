Fort Sask U12A Icenados bring home bronze from Saskatoon

Fort Saskatchewan Ringette brought home yet another medal.

At the City of Bridges Tournament in Saskatoon over the weekend (Feb.8-10), the Fort Sask U12A Icenados won bronze in the 14B division.

Fort Sask finished the round robin with two wins, one tie and one loss, which put them in the bronze medal game.

The goaltenders stole the show in the first half between the Icenados and Saskatoon Edge.

Tied 2-2 mid-way through regulation, the Fort was able to find another gear, scoring six in the second half to win 8-5.