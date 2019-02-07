Fort Sask teams bring home four medals from FC Memorial Challenge

It was a busy weekend for the Fort Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

Six teams competed in the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament in Edmonton (Feb.2-3) and four of them came back with medals.

Her team finished the tournament undefeated and captured the gold medal. "They played their hearts out—it was awesome," said Deanna Lennox, coach of the U13 girls.

Lennox acknowledged Emma Suecroft for having a strong tournament, as well as Kassidy Lennox, who scored the game-winner in the gold medal game. The final score was 1-0.

"I felt that we had a very strong final and very much deserved to walk away with the gold medal. They played so hard."

The U11 Ream boys also walked away with gold, while the U13 boys won bronze and the U17 girls took home silver.

The teams have their final league games this weekend and then some of them are off to the Slush Cup in March. A few teams will head to provincials after that.