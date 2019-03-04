Fort Sask sweeps Grande Peace in semifinals

Bring out the brooms.



The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are moving on to the North Finals after sweeping the Grande Peace Storm in three straight games.

In game three on Sunday (Mar.3), the Rangers defeated the Storm 4-1 thanks to two goals and an assist from Bryce Bader.

"Just getting pucks behind their defence and getting to the net was key," said Bader. "Grande Prairie's a long drive so it was nice to get out of that series in three."

Nate Ibraheem found the back of the net to bring his series total to three goals and one assist.

"I think we capitalized on a good amount of our opportunities," Ibraheem said. "Our goaltender was fantastic for us all series."

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa was rock solid when it mattered for the Fort, posting a .955 save percentage and a 1.31 goals against average.

After a physical first round series, head coach Ty Valin was happy to get out of it quick,

"Any time you sweep a team it obviously feels good because it's extremely hard to do," commented Valin. "We just chipped away and slowly took the series over. The rest now is huge."

Fort Saskatchewan will face St. Albert in the North Finals. No dates for the best-of-five series have been released yet.