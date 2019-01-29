Fort Sask shows off talent at third annual All Star Testimonial Game

It was a big weekend for some local soccer players.

Each Fort Sask team from U9 to U19 sent two players to play in this year's third annual All Star Testimonial Game on Saturday (Jan.26) at the Dow Centennial Centre. About 40 kids total were chosen.

"We do it to get awareness out as to soccer is fun and it's good for any age group," said Kelly Yanch, vice president of the Fort Saskatchewan Soccer Association. "It's to show our successes."

One player was picked by their team and the other was chosen by the technical group Soccer is Everything, who has been working with the kids each season for the past two years. Then the players were put on opposite teams to play against each other.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the younger kids showed off their skills in the U9 to U13 game. The players were joined on the field by a handful of coaches and technical coaches who played along with them.

The game finished in a 4-4 tie, with green scoring on shirts in the last three seconds of the game.

Once the game ended, the U13 Tier 3 to U19 kids took the field from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The coaches came out on the field again to join in the action.

"It was interesting playing with people of different ages and experiences and everyone was enjoyable to play with," said U19 player Nadia Myroon.

Myroon's team lost the game 5-3 against orange.

"Nights like this are a celebration of all that hard work that goes on through the year," added Soccer is Everything consultant Shawn Fleming. "Great credit to Fort Saskatchewan soccer for putting on a night like this."