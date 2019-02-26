Fort Sask Ringette fairs well in provincial playdowns

It was a successful weekend for local ringette.

With teams in the hunt for a spot at provincials, Fort Sask proved to put a good product on the ice.

The U10S1-1 Ice Crushers were firing on all cylinders on Saturday (Feb.23) at the DCC. They defeated St. Albert 11-7 thanks to goals from the Ford sisters, Everley and Rowyn.

The Fort Sask U10S1-1 Ice Crushers defeated St. Albert 11-7 on Saturday. Beaumont gave the Fort U10S3 Ice Crystals everything they could handle, but the stellar goaltending of Megan Peirson resulted in a 1-1 tie. Alexis Jesso had the lone goal for Fort Sask.

Things weren't as successful in the age group above. The U12A Icenados finished the weekend with a tie and two losses, while the Warriors of the Ice U12C squad had a record of 1-1-1.