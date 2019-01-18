Details
Category: Local Sports
After taking second in provincials, a Fort Saskatchewan bowling team is going to nationals.
 
On Saturday and Sunday (Jan.12-13), Fort Lanes sent three of their bowlers plus a coach to the Inter-provincial Team Challenge Provincials at Chinook Bowl in Calgary.
 
Teams were made by area, with the Fort Lanes team "Edmonton and area team #2" adding a bowler, Marisa Jeffcott, from Bonnie Doon Lanes (Edmonton).
 
The team played seven games, with the highlight being a game from Jeffcott. She bowled eight strikes in a row and scored 366. The game was the highest she had ever bowled.
 
Edmonton and area team #2 also included Fort Lanes' Gail Versteegt (coach), Ralph Courtielle, Reg Sangster and Carol Kaehn.
 
Their next challenge takes place April 25-28, when they compete against bowlers from all across Canada at nationals in Saskatoon, SK.
 
"We're really, really excited. Its amazing to get to nationals because you're up against some really good bowlers, so to finish like that is pretty exciting for all of us." said Carol Kaehn, a member of the team from Fort Lanes.
 
This will be the first time any of the bowlers have gone to nationals.

More Sports News

Bechthold, Joly shine in Rangers win over Flames

As head coach Mat Conlon said before the tournament, his team shows up ready to play morning games.

Fort Sask bowlers rock provincials, off to nationals

After taking second in provincials, a Fort Saskatchewan bowling team is going to nationals.

Dach named captain for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.

Bantam AAA Rangers well prepared for John Reid Memorial Tournament

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers are off to one of the most prestigious tournaments in Bantam hockey.

Four Rangers take to the ice during Bantam AAA All-Star Game

Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget

Hawks put up a touchdown against Sherwood Park

There was no shortage of goals at the JRC on Wednesday night (Jan.9).

Cardinals run Raiders out of the Fort

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior boys started off 2019 with a win.

St. André Bessette senior girls wins big at home

The offence was clicking early for the St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls basketball team.

Midget AAA Rangers split weekend at home

The weekend started out with a big win and finished with a head scratcher.

Six goal third period leads Hawks past Regals

It wasn't pretty, but the Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks rang in the new year with a win.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login