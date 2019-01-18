Fort Sask bowlers rock provincials, off to nationals

After taking second in provincials, a Fort Saskatchewan bowling team is going to nationals.

On Saturday and Sunday (Jan.12-13), Fort Lanes sent three of their bowlers plus a coach to the Inter-provincial Team Challenge Provincials at Chinook Bowl in Calgary.

Teams were made by area, with the Fort Lanes team "Edmonton and area team #2" adding a bowler, Marisa Jeffcott, from Bonnie Doon Lanes (Edmonton).

The team played seven games, with the highlight being a game from Jeffcott. She bowled eight strikes in a row and scored 366. The game was the highest she had ever bowled.

Edmonton and area team #2 also included Fort Lanes' Gail Versteegt (coach), Ralph Courtielle, Reg Sangster and Carol Kaehn.

Their next challenge takes place April 25-28, when they compete against bowlers from all across Canada at nationals in Saskatoon, SK.

"We're really, really excited. Its amazing to get to nationals because you're up against some really good bowlers, so to finish like that is pretty exciting for all of us." said Carol Kaehn, a member of the team from Fort Lanes.

This will be the first time any of the bowlers have gone to nationals.