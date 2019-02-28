Fort Sask Arsenal brings home five medals from city finals

It was a successful weekend for several Fort Sask indoor soccer teams.

The Fort Sask Arsenal brought home five medals from the Edmonton Minor Soccer Association (EMSA) City Finals.

After winning their first two games 3-1 and their final game 5-1, the U17 girls walked away from the tournament with gold medals.

"They were more than excited. It was a target we've had since the beginning of the year," said head coach Rob Hall.

Hall noted their defensive players did an excellent job over the weekend, minimizing attacks from the other team. Their goaltender, Deannah Sidam, especially had a strong weekend, letting in only one goal per game.

"It was great to see all the hard work of the year come together for the girls and as a coaching group, we're just super proud of them."

The U11 Tier 3 girls won gold as well. The U11 boys, U13 Tier 3 and U19 girls all received bronze medals.

Several teams will be playing in the Slush Cup tournament next (Mar.1-3) and provincials are coming up later in March.