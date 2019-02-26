Fort Lanes sees more success for their YBC bowlers

It was another successful weekend for local youth bowlers.

On Sunday (Feb. 17), two teams from Fort Lanes competed in the YBC Bowling for the Stars Tournament held at Bonnie Doon Lanes in Edmonton.

The first team, comprised of four-year-old Ellie March and six-year-old Natalie Duguay, competed in the Dino division and brought home gold.

The club's second team, made up of six-year-old Karlee Dollfusz and seven-year-old Keemzy Hodgin, competed in the Peewee division and came in fourth — just six points away from taking third.

"They all had a lot of fun," said coach Carol Kaehn from Fort Lanes. "There are many serious tournaments throughout the year for the older kids, so these tournaments are fun opportunities for the little ones to get some practice in a competitive setting."

Duguay bowled her way to a score of 140, her highest of the season. Together, the team bowled 138 points over their average.