Details
Category: Local Sports
It came down to the wire Wednesday night (Feb.27).
 
After defeating Mother Margaret Mary in the quarterfinals, the Fort High Sting pulled through in the semifinals to defeat Queen Elizabeth 57-54.
 
Once again, Brooklyn Reed dominated on offence with 23 points.
 
"This was one of the best games we ever played," said Reed. "I couldn't ask for a greater bunch to go to the championship with."
 
KylaRae Smith finished with 12 points on the evening, which included an 8-0 run by herself in the third quarter.
 
Queen Elizabeth played hard defence on Gracyn Anderson, but she was still able to finish with 11 points despite being double teamed most of the game.
 
"They sort of shut me down, but I still had to keep playing my role on defence," said Anderson, who ended up hitting the eventual game winner. "When it mattered most, we came in clutch and that's when it all came together."
 
The Sting will now face Maurice Lavallee in the finals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Sheppard small gym.
 

 

More Sports News

Fort High Sting off to the championship

It came down to the wire Wednesday night (Feb.27).

Midget AAA Rangers to square off with Grande Peace in playoffs

The wait is finally over.

Rangers put up nine to open playoffs

The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers filled the net to open up playoffs.

Fort Lanes sees more success for their YBC bowlers

It was another successful weekend for local youth bowlers.

Fort Sask Ringette fairs well in provincial playdowns

It was a successful weekend for local ringette.

Reed drops 23 as Sting route Storm

The Fort High Sting ladies are moving on.

Fury swept in heartbreaker

It came down to the wire for the Fort Saskatchewan Junior A Fury on Sunday (Feb.24).

Pair of Rangers win bronze with Team Alberta

Two local hockey players can now add a national medal to their resume.

U11 boys cap off season with medal in Family Day tournament

The Fort Sask U11 boys Downs finished their season strong.

Hawks come up short in qualifying round

They fought until the final whistle, but their season has officially come to end.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login