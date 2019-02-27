Fort High Sting off to the championship

It came down to the wire Wednesday night (Feb.27).

Once again, Brooklyn Reed dominated on offence with 23 points.

"This was one of the best games we ever played," said Reed. "I couldn't ask for a greater bunch to go to the championship with."

KylaRae Smith finished with 12 points on the evening, which included an 8-0 run by herself in the third quarter.

Queen Elizabeth played hard defence on Gracyn Anderson, but she was still able to finish with 11 points despite being double teamed most of the game.

"They sort of shut me down, but I still had to keep playing my role on defence," said Anderson, who ended up hitting the eventual game winner. "When it mattered most, we came in clutch and that's when it all came together."

The Sting will now face Maurice Lavallee in the finals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Sheppard small gym.