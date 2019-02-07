Fort High senior boys pull away at home

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort High Sting senior boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders.
 
On Wednesday evening (Feb.6), the Sting dominated from the tip-off, securing a 79-35 home win over Alexandre-Tache.
 
"I think we fed off defence," said head coach Tilton Reed. "Starting off in the first half, we put a lot of pressure on them and it made it very difficult for them to come up the floor and look at the basket clearly."
 
The victory improves the Sting's record to 4-3 on the season, with a big time match-up against St. Andre Bessette (2-5) next on their schedule.
 
"Let me tell you, we circle the calendar for St. Andre Bessette every single year," Reed added. "The kids look forward to it they have friends on the other team and we know the families in town."
 
The rival schools will battle each other at 5 p.m. on Monday (Feb.11) at St. Andre Bessette.
 
 

 

