Fort High knocks off Old Scona in five-set thriller

The Fort High Sting senior boys volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Monday (Sept.24).
 
Facing a 1-0 Old Scona squad, the 0-2 Sting came out flying, winning the first set 25-13.
 
"We were just hungry for a win after not picking up any wins last week," said head coach Kory Wlos.
 
Old Scona would battle back from being down 1-0 and 2-1 to force a fifth and final set.
 
"I've got to give it to (Old Scona). They dig everything, they hustle, just everything. They're a good team that wants the ball," added Wlos. "I also hand it to my guys for sticking with it, I'm very proud of them."
 
Dan Kristensen took over in the fifth set, leading the way to a 15-10 victory.
 
Next up for Fort High will be a game on Wednesday (Sept.26), when they host Memorial Composite High School.
 
 
 

