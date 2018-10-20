Fort Falcons move forward into playoffs

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Sask PeeWee Falcons are still undefeated.
 
The Falcons defeated the Camrose Buffaloes 47-40 on Saturday (Oct.20) at Taurus Field.
 
"It was a nail-biter today," said head coach, Jeff Allan. "Very challenging. We're basically the same team just flipped, we've got the same kind of players."
 
The Buffaloes were in the lead in the third quarter, but the Falcons came back strong.
 
Notable players included Zachary Mountain and Lucas Wescott, who scored touchdowns.
 
Playoffs begin next week in Spruce Grove. If the team wins that game, they'll be headed to the finals.

