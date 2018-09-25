Eight Rangers make the jump to major junior and junior A hockey

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are graduating a very successful group of players.

"Hockey's a game where it's more than just your on ice play. There's so many factors involved and a lot of it is your demeanor off the ice," said Midget AAA head coach Ty Valin.

Noah Boyko, who led the team in scoring last season, will begin the winter with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

6'3" defenceman Cade McNelly is back in his second stint with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.

Last year's captain Greg Mulhall is starting his Junior A career with the Sasakatchewan Junior Hockey League's Yorkton Terriers.

Rangers’ MVP from 2017-18, Bryce Osepchuk , has one goal in three games so far this season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) Grande Prairie Storm.

Also in the AJHL, Jesse Burchart returns to his hometown to play for the Fort McMurray Oil Barons, 17-year-old Kurtis Labant is suiting up for the Whitecourt Wolverines, defenceman Kaiden Collumb is playing for the Calgary Canucks and Tanner Fincaryk is right down Highway 21 with the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

"It speaks volumes about our program. A lot of those guys have played in this program for a number of years too so it's huge for the program and for the guys," added Valin.

The Midget AAA Rangers will kick off the regular season Saturday night (Sept.29) at the JRC, when they welcome the Sherwood Park Kings to the Fort.