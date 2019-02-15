Dach, Smith gearing up for Canada Winter Games

Details
Category: Local Sports
A pair of Rangers are set to represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
 
Starting Saturday (Feb.16), Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers forward Colton Dach and defenceman Matt Smith will take the ice as members of the Team Alberta U16 squad.
 
Their first test will come against Saskatchewan in round robin play at 7:30 p.m.
 
"Everyone's going to want to play for that gold medal, so everyone's going to be playing their best  there's going to be no off days," Dach said. "You just have to counter that and play your best."
 
Dach, a Saskatoon Blades draft pick, is currently fourth on the Rangers in scoring this season with 16 goals and 12 assists in 32 games.
 
Likewise, Smith has been solid on the back-end all year, while chipping in two goals and nine assists.
 
Team Alberta U16 will also feature Fort Sask product Olen Zellweger, who plays with OHA Edmonton Prep. In 33 games this season, Zellweger has 26 points.
 
Following Saturday's game, Team Alberta will take on Manitoba at 4 p.m. on Sunday (Feb.17) and British Columbia at 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Feb.18).
 
The tournament runs until Friday (Feb.22).

