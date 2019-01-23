Dach ranked 2nd best North American skater for NHL draft

Details
Category: Local Sports
Fort Saskatchewan product Kirby Dach is getting a lot of recognition after his standout first half of the season.
 
On Monday (Jan.21), the former Bantam and Midget AAA Ranger was ranked second among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its mid-term rankings.
 
In 43 games this season, Dach has 18 goals and 32 assists to lead the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.
 
On Wednesday night (Jan.23), the 6’4 forward will look to make another good impression in front of the scouts, as he captains Team Orr at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Red Deer.
 
Dach, a projected first-round draft pick, has impressed Blades head coach Mitch Love enough that he will serve as an alternate captain for the rest of the season.
 

