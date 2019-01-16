Details
Category: Local Sports
Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.
 
The former Fort Saskatchewan Ranger and current Saskatoon Blade has been named captain of Team Orr for the upcoming 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
 
“It’s pretty special to be part of this game in the first place and to be able to wear a letter on my chest is an incredible honour,” Dach said. “It’s something I’ll take very seriously and cherish for the rest of my life.”
 
Dach, who turns 18-years-old on Monday (Jan.21), currently leads the Blades in scoring with 48 points in 41 games.
 
Team Orr also features Sherwood Park's Jake Lee. The Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman has 19 points and 50 penalty minutes so far this season.
 
The game will be played on Wednesday (Jan.23) at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer.
 
Last year, the Fort's own Eric Florchuk took to the ice for Team Cherry at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

More Sports News

Dach named captain for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.

Bantam AAA Rangers well prepared for John Reid Memorial Tournament

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers are off to one of the most prestigious tournaments in Bantam hockey.

Four Rangers take to the ice during Bantam AAA All-Star Game

Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget

Hawks put up a touchdown against Sherwood Park

There was no shortage of goals at the JRC on Wednesday night (Jan.9).

Cardinals run Raiders out of the Fort

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior boys started off 2019 with a win.

St. André Bessette senior girls wins big at home

The offence was clicking early for the St. André Bessette (SAB) senior girls basketball team.

Midget AAA Rangers split weekend at home

The weekend started out with a big win and finished with a head scratcher.

Six goal third period leads Hawks past Regals

It wasn't pretty, but the Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks rang in the new year with a win.

U11 girls take home gold in Polar Cup

It was a successful weekend for a few Arsenal teams.

Midget AAA Rangers outmatched at Mac's Tournament

The competition was tough at the Mac's Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login