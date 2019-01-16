Dach named captain for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.

The former Fort Saskatchewan Ranger and current Saskatoon Blade has been named captain of Team Orr for the upcoming 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

“It’s pretty special to be part of this game in the first place and to be able to wear a letter on my chest is an incredible honour,” Dach said. “It’s something I’ll take very seriously and cherish for the rest of my life.”

Dach, who turns 18-years-old on Monday (Jan.21), currently leads the Blades in scoring with 48 points in 41 games.

Team Orr also features Sherwood Park's Jake Lee. The Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman has 19 points and 50 penalty minutes so far this season.

The game will be played on Wednesday (Jan.23) at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer.