Chuba Hubbard up for national award

The year just keeps getting better for Chuba Hubbard.
 
Oklahoma State's running back is one of five finalists for the 2018-19 Cornish Trophy, which is awarded to the top Canadian in NCAA football.
 
Hubbard, a Sherwood Park product, finished the year with an impressive 740 rushing yards and 229 receiving yards. He also averaged 22.2 yards on 23 kickoff returns.
 
The Bev Facey grad and redshirt freshman had nine total touchdowns, the most for an Oklahoma State freshman since Donovan Woods in 2004.
 
Other finalists for the Cornish Trophy are Notre Dame's Chase Claypool (Abbotsford, BC), North Dakota's Brady Oliveira (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore (Ottawa, Ontario) and Ohio's Nathan Rourke (Oakville, Ontario). The Cornish Trophy is named for former CFL and Kansas running back Jon Cornish.
 
The trophy will be presented to the winner at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in March.
 

