Chuba Hubbard flying high at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard is starting to make a name for himself with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The redshirt freshman running-back from Sherwood Park has 25 rushes this season, totaling 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Hubbard, a 19-year-old Bev Facey grad, is one of the youngest running back in the Big 12 Conference and the only Canadian.

"I've been able to learn a lot from Justice (Hill). Us running backs as a group, we really push each other really good and that's why we're so good," said Hubbard. "When I get the ball I just try to make the most of it because you never know if you're going to get it once, twice or ten times. So as long as you can make an impact, that's all that matters."

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got off to a hot start this season with big wins over Missouri State, South Alabama and Boise State.

In his first collegiate game , Hubbard finished with 65 receiving yards, 42 rushing yards and his first receiving touchdown. In his second game at Boone Pickens Stadium, he picked up his first rushing touchdown in front of 53,923 spectators.

"It was awesome. It was a whole year since I played an actual football game so it was an amazing feeling. It's good to be back and I'm ready to score more."

Hubbard is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 21.7 yards per catch.

The Pokes sit with a record of 4-2 on the season after a 48-42 last week against Iowa State.

Oklahoma State heads to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday (Oct.13) to battle the Kansas State Wildcats (2-4). Kick off at Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for 10 a.m.