Details
Category: Local Sports
It was almost a playoff-like atmosphere Sunday night (Jan.28) at the JRC.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks welcomed the Beaumont Chiefs to the city, who spoiled the party with a 3-1 win.
 
Beaumont's Mathieu Berube opened the scoring in the first period, before assisting on teammate Eric Lacombe's goal in the second.
 
Fort Sask forward Spencer Suecroft cut the lead in half with 3:26 remaining in regulation, but it was too little, too late for the Hawks.
 
"We made a minor change in the top six forwards and I think that created some energy," said head coach John Parfett. "We've been getting caught puck focused in our own end and we've been trying to drive that through them for the past month. We're starting to see it pay off a bit now."
 
The Hawks went 0 for 4 on the powerplay, despite outshooting the Chiefs in the game 31-30.
 
Goaltender Marco Fontes made 28 saves in the loss.
 
Fort Saskatchewan (18-16-1) only has three games remaining in the regular season. Friday night (Feb.1) they'll head to Leduc (16-17-2), before returning to the JRC on Sunday (Feb.3) to welcome the North Edmonton Red Wings (22-8-3).

More Sports News

Chiefs down Hawks in low scoring battle

It was almost a playoff-like atmosphere Sunday night (Jan.28) at the JRC.

Struggle continues at home as Rangers drop fourth straight

Fort Sask was playing come-from-behind hockey all afternoon.

Dach ranked 2nd best North American skater for NHL draft

Fort Saskatchewan product Kirby Dach is getting a lot of recognition after his standout first half of the season.

Bechthold, Joly shine in Rangers win over Flames

As head coach Mat Conlon said before the tournament, his team shows up ready to play morning games.

Fort Sask bowlers rock provincials, off to nationals

After taking second in provincials, a Fort Saskatchewan bowling team is going to nationals.

Dach named captain for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kirby Dach can put another feather in his cap.

Bantam AAA Rangers well prepared for John Reid Memorial Tournament

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers are off to one of the most prestigious tournaments in Bantam hockey.

Four Rangers take to the ice during Bantam AAA All-Star Game

Some Rangers had an experience they won't soon forget

Hawks put up a touchdown against Sherwood Park

There was no shortage of goals at the JRC on Wednesday night (Jan.9).

Cardinals run Raiders out of the Fort

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior boys started off 2019 with a win.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login