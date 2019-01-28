Chiefs down Hawks in low scoring battle

It was almost a playoff-like atmosphere Sunday night (Jan.28) at the JRC.

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks welcomed the Beaumont Chiefs to the city, who spoiled the party with a 3-1 win.

Beaumont's Mathieu Berube opened the scoring in the first period, before assisting on teammate Eric Lacombe's goal in the second.

Fort Sask forward Spencer Suecroft cut the lead in half with 3:26 remaining in regulation, but it was too little, too late for the Hawks.

"We made a minor change in the top six forwards and I think that created some energy," said head coach John Parfett. "We've been getting caught puck focused in our own end and we've been trying to drive that through them for the past month. We're starting to see it pay off a bit now."

The Hawks went 0 for 4 on the powerplay, despite outshooting the Chiefs in the game 31-30.

Goaltender Marco Fontes made 28 saves in the loss.

Fort Saskatchewan (18-16-1) only has three games remaining in the regular season. Friday night (Feb.1) they'll head to Leduc (16-17-2), before returning to the JRC on Sunday (Feb.3) to welcome the North Edmonton Red Wings (22-8-3).