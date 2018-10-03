Details
Category: Local Sports
The St. André Bessette (SAB) Cardinal senior boys picked up their first home win of the season Wednesday night.

Facing the Millwoods Christian Royals, the Cardinals battled through a few long sets to end up with a 3-1 match win.

“It was a fun game, there was a lot of long rallies. The boys were really hungry for a win," said head coach Ryan Gau.

SAB took the first set 31-29, the second 27-25 and the fourth 25-23.

“We kept giving it 100 per cent over and over. They were battling very hard, but I'm happy our team could keep up the effort and momentum throughout the game,” said senior Riley Groten.

Next action for the Cardinals will be on Oct.9 when they take on Queen Elizabeth.
 

Cardinals top Royals at home

