Cardinals run Raiders out of the Fort

The St. André Bessette (SAB) senior boys started off 2019 with a win.
 
SAB controlled the majority of the game, as the Cardinals beat the Vimy Ridge Raiders 79-65 on Monday (Jan.7).
 
"It was our first game back after the Christmas break  some of them haven't touched a basketball in almost a month," said head coach Andy Kozitzky.
 
Ted Wozey led the team with 22 points, Noah Pratch chipped in with 12 and Alex Ouellette had 11.
 
"I think we got some good shots off, but our offence still can be better," added Kozitzky. "We still need to add a little bit more structure."
 
SAB now sits with a record of 2-2 this season. On Wednesday (Jan.8), they'll host WP Wagner at 5:00 p.m.

