Cardinals outmatched by Raiders

The St. André Bessette Cardinals senior girls volleyball team was outplayed on home court Monday night (Oct.15).
 
Tied with 4-3 records coming into the game, the Vimy Ridge Raiders pulled ahead in the standings with a 3-1 victory. 
 
"We missed more tonight than is normal for us. The serves have been a bit of an issue all season, but tonight we would do everything right, have a great pass, set and then the hit would just go out of bounds," said assistant coach Cameron Keats.
 
Vimy came out firing, taking the first set 25-11. The Cardinals would respond in the second set with a thrilling 26-24 win.
 
"I think the girls just had a little more fire after losing that first set in a way they didn't like and it worked for us in the second," added Keats.
 
After taking the lead early in the third, SAB would go on to give up 10 straight points and drop the set 25-16.
 
The Raiders proved to be a consistent opponent, taking the fourth set 25-12.
 

 

 

