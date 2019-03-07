Bison take care of business in first provincial qualifier

It was close for a while, but they proved to be too much in the end.

The Ardrossan Bison senior boys basketball team rebounded from a two-point loss in the Division 3 finals on Saturday (Mar.2) to beat the St. Albert Skyhawks 71-55 in the first game of the provincial qualifiers on Tuesday (Mar.5).

"They were able to hang with us for a while, but I think with the defensive pressure we applied, their energy levels just ran low and we were able to pull away," said head coach Kelly Ferguson.

With the game tied 32-32 heading into halftime, the Bison came out of the break on a mission, outscoring St. Albert 39-23 in the final two quarters.

Ardrossan's Cyrus McMillan erupted for 24 points on the offensive end, while Laine Santos added 10.

They will now play Edmonton Christian on Thursday (Mar.7), with the winner earning a spot in provincials.

"They haven't seen us the entire season, so they don't know what we're about," Ferguson added. "I think we can come out and surprise them if we catch them early — and hopefully get the win."

The game tips off at 5 p.m. in Edmonton.