Bison senior boys book trip to finals

It was a Strathcona County showdown on Wednesday night (Feb.27).

In the end, the Ardrossan Bison senior boys basketball team proved to be too much, defeating Archbishop Jordan 72-61 in the Division 3 semifinals.

Tye Wardman led the way for the Bison on offence with 22 points.

"They really keyed in on him all game," said head coach Kelly Ferguson. "They were putting their best defenders on him and he was able to overcome that."

Ardrossan's Cyrus McMillan also added 13 points on the offensive end.

However, it was the Bisons defensive effort that was key to coming away with the victory, according to Ferguson.

"We averaged 82 points against per game last season and we brought it down to 61 points against per game this season," he said. "It was a total buy-in defensively and that was the difference tonight."

The Bison will now face Archbishop MacDonald in the finals on Saturday (Mar.2) at 4 p.m. in the Ross Sheppard small gym.