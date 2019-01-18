Bechthold, Joly shine in Rangers win over Flames

Details
Category: Local Sports
As head coach Mat Conlon said before the tournament, his team shows up ready to play morning games.

Friday (Jan.18) at the John Reid Memorial Tournament, the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers dominated in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Mason Hartley tapped in a rebound to open the scoring in the second period.
 
The Fort would go off for three straight powerplay goals from Jayden Joly, Joey Levesque and Rhett Melnyk.
 
"Guys are really upbeat. They know what is at stake and it's not going to their head mentally. It's easy to see that we came in very prepared and ready to go," said Conlon.
 
Goaltender Liam Bechthold made 28 saves in the game, including a couple of contenders for save of the tournament.
 
"He was fantastic. I don't think you can get much more out of a goalie in a big game like that," added Conlon. "We've got the horses up front and to have goaltenders like that to solidify things is pretty nice for us."
 
Joly, Melnyk and Hartley all finished the game with a goal and an assist.
 
Fort Sask (1-1) will face OHA Edmonton (1-0-1) Friday night at 5:15 p.m.
 

