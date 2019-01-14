Bantam AAA Rangers well prepared for John Reid Memorial Tournament

The Fort Saskatchewan Rangers are off to one of the most prestigious tournaments in Bantam hockey.

Starting on Thursday (Jan.17), the Bantam AAA Rangers will be up against some of the best talent in North America at the 16-team John Reid Memorial Tournament in St. Albert.

Getting underway at 1:30 p.m., the Rangers will face the West Van Academy.

"They're kind of running away with the school league (CSSHL) and they have one line that is incredibly talented," said head coach Mat Conlon.

On Friday (Jan.18), Fort Sask will have two games, with the first starting at 8:45 a.m. against the Calgary Flames.

"One thing that we do have going for us is anytime we've been in a morning game, we've fared pretty well."

Then, a mere six hours after their morning game, the Rangers will face OHA Edmonton at 5:15 p.m.

"You got to clog up the neutral zone against those guys and you can't turn the puck over. We found out the hard way against these guys in Abbotsford," added Conlon.

For the Rangers, this will be their third major tournament they've been invited to this season.