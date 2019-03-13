Bantam AAA Rangers sweep third straight series

Not one, not two, but three straight sweeps in the 2019 playoffs for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

Goaltender Liam Bechthold made 28 saves as the Rangers defeated South Side Athletic Club (SSAC) 4-2 on Tuesday (Mar.12).

Jordan Gustafson had two goals, while Rhett Melnyk and Brandon Kowal were also able to solve SSAC's stingy goaltending.

"We challenged Gus to come out and be ready to go today. We knew we were going to have to rely on him and the kid just came up huge for us again like he always does," said head coach Mat Conlon.

After only playing 17 games in the regular season due to injury, defenceman Owen Boucher didn't miss a stride in his return.

"At the beginning of the year we were alright, but we've taken a big jump," said Boucher. "My legs are burning a bit, but it was good to get back in one."

After sweeping the PAC Saints, Lloydminster Bobcats and now SSAC, Fort Sask will now face the Red Deer Rebels in the provincial finals.