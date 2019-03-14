Bantam AAA Rangers faced with tough task in Provincial Championship

Details
Category: Local Sports
Defeating a team you haven't beat all season isn't an easy task, but it also isn't impossible.
 
In the regular season, the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers went winless against the Lloydminster Bobcats. However, in the Division Finals, the Rangers swept the Bobcats in two straight games.
 
With Fort Sask's sweep of SSAC, they'll face the Red Deer Rebels in the Alberta Provincial Championship.
 
"Like Lloyd, we haven't beat Red Deer all year," said head coach Mat Conlon. "We didn't quite get the match-ups we wanted last time at home. So, as coaches, we're definitely going to be a little bit more dialed into that,"
 
In the regular season, the Rebels defeated the Rangers 6-0 in their only head-to-head contest.
 
Jordan Gustafson and Rhett Melnyk are currently leading the province in scoring these playoffs with 18 points a piece. Red Deer's Tyler MacKenzie has a team high 14 points, while Ty Daneault has 13.
 
Liam Bechthold and Carson Burkart have split duties between the pipes for the Rangers. Both goalies have a save percentage of about .916 and a goals against average below 2.50. Kaden Toussaint has done all the heavy lifting for the Rebels in the net, picking up six wins in the playoffs with a .926 save percentage.

Game one - Saturday (Mar.16) at 2:45 p.m. in Red Deer.
Game two - Sunday (Mar.17) at 1 p.m. in Red Deer.
Game three - Saturday (Mar.23) at 5:15 p.m. in Fort Sask.
Game four* - Sunday (Mar.24) at 12:15 p.m. in Fort Sask.
Game five* - Tuesday (Mar.26) at 7:15 p.m. in Red Deer.

*if necessary

