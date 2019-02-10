Details
Category: Local Sports
A win just wasn't in the forecast.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers tied back-to-back home games over the weekend at the JRC.
 
On Saturday (Feb.9), Jordan Gustafson's goal with 1:03 left in the third period salvaged a 4-4 tie for the Fort against the Knights of Columbus Squires.
 
Gustafson also came up large with two goals and an assist on Sunday (Feb.10), but it wasn't enough, as the Rangers tied the Lloydminster Bobcats 5-5.
 
"I thought we played well. We came in very prepared," said head coach Mat Conlon. "Just a couple of bad breaks here and there."
 
Carter Spirig, Ryle Dubitz and Rhett Melnyk all found the back of the net in the tie.
 
"Our penalty killing has been great, our powerplay has been good, it's just our own end we have to clean up," added Conlon.
 
The Rangers have four more regular season games remaining. On Friday (Feb.15), they will host the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm.

More Sports News

Bantam AAA Rangers double up on ties at home

A win just wasn't in the forecast.

Fort High senior boys pull away at home

The Fort High Sting senior boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders.

Junior Rebels name new head coach

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels have a new head coach.

More success for Fort Lanes youth bowlers

Some excitement came to Fort Lanes over the weekend.

Fort Sask teams bring home four medals from FC Memorial Challenge

It was a busy weekend for the Fort Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

U19B Fort Ice take home silver from Strathmore

A local ringette team is back home with some hardware.

Fort Sask hammers Airdrie at home

It was a long time coming for the Rangers.

Ardrossan U13 boys win Nozack Cup

The Ardrossan U13 boys dominated the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament.

U11 girls bring home gold medal from Red Deer

The Fort Sask U11 girls continue to see success.

Cassandra Currie qualifies for nationals

A local speed skater is heading to the country's largest stage.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login