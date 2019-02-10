Bantam AAA Rangers double up on ties at home

A win just wasn't in the forecast.

The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers tied back-to-back home games over the weekend at the JRC.

On Saturday (Feb.9), Jordan Gustafson's goal with 1:03 left in the third period salvaged a 4-4 tie for the Fort against the Knights of Columbus Squires.

Gustafson also came up large with two goals and an assist on Sunday (Feb.10), but it wasn't enough, as the Rangers tied the Lloydminster Bobcats 5-5.

"I thought we played well. We came in very prepared," said head coach Mat Conlon. "Just a couple of bad breaks here and there."

Carter Spirig, Ryle Dubitz and Rhett Melnyk all found the back of the net in the tie.

"Our penalty killing has been great, our powerplay has been good, it's just our own end we have to clean up," added Conlon.

The Rangers have four more regular season games remaining. On Friday (Feb.15), they will host the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm.