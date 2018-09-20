Balanced attack leads Rangers to dominant preseason

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers may have some of the best offensive depth in the province.
 
The Rangers wrapped up preseason with a perfect 6-0 record, tallying 38 goals in those wins.
 
"A lot of teams are going to think we're top end heavy with our first two lines but the distribution of goals has been unbelievable," said head coach Mat Conlon.
 
Jayden Joly had a hat trick in the Rangers' first game, an 8-2 win over SSAC.
 
Rhett Melnyk was the second Ranger to tack on a hat trick against the South Side Athletic Club in a 6-3 win on September 9.
 
In a 6-3 victory over Sherwood Park, Carter Spirig picked up four goals. Forwards Teydon Trembecky and Ryle Dubitz also found the back of the net.
 
"Dubitz hasn't always got his way in terms of ice time, but we feel he's done a really good job for us and he's found a way to hit the back of the net four out of our six games," added Conlon.
 
The toughest preseason test was against Lloydminster. The Fort came out on top in that one 5-3 thanks to five different goal scorers.
 
The Rangers had six goal scorers in another high-scoring 7-4 win over SSAC, and Fort Sask capped things off with a 6-2 pummeling of Edmonton KC.
 
Fort Saskatchewan kicks off the regular season on Saturday (Sept.22) against the PAC Saints, the team who knocked them out of playoffs last season.

