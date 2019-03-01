Bader plays hero, Rangers win game one in OT



Thursday night (Feb.28), Fort Sask won game one of their North Division semifinal against the Grande Peace Storm with a 4-3 win.



“It's always tough when you have to insert yourself in the second round of playoffs,” said head coach Ty Valin. "Soft plays in the defensive zone and neutral zone really hurt us."



Nate Ibraheem opened the scoring on the very first shot of the game as he rifled a puck over the blocker of Cameron Beson.



After a couple of second period goals by Grande Peace, David Dach was able to tap in a back door feed to tie the game at 2-2 going into the second intermission.



Alex Thacker would give the Fort a lead in the third, but it was short-lived as the Storm tied the score up to force overtime.



In the extra frame, it was Colton Dach flying down the wing and putting a puck on goal that found the skate of Bryce Bader’s and trickled into the net for the 4-3 win.



“Once we settled in, we slowly took over and got the job done,” added Valin.

The Rangers now lead the best-of-five series 1-0. Game two goes Saturday in Grande Prairie.

