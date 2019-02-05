Ardrossan U13 boys win Nozack Cup

The Ardrossan U13 boys dominated the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament.

Over the weekend (Feb.1-3), the boys picked three wins to take home the Nozack Cup.

The boys started off Pool C play with a 5-2 win over Bonnyville FC. Ardrossan followed that up with a 9-4 thumping of Lac La Biche.

To cap off the perfect weekend, the U13 boys filled the net in a 7-2 win over the Lorelei Tigers for gold.

After scoring an impressive 21 goals at the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament, the Ardrossan U13 boys will now get set for provincials in March.