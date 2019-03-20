Details
Category: Local Sports
The Ardrossan U13 Tier 4 boys were handed their only loss of the season at provincials.
 
Over the weekend in the Edmonton area (Mar.15-17), the boys swept the provincial round robin with wins over Camrose, Viking and Glenora.
 
In Sunday's semifinal game, Ardrossan was able to defeat Lessard, but in the gold medal match, Calgary proved to be too much, handing the boys their first loss of the season.
 
Despite playing five games in 28 hours, the Ardrossan U13 Tier 4 boys walked away from provincials with silver medals.
 

More Sports News

Ardrossan U13 boys settle for silver

The Ardrossan U13 Tier 4 boys were handed their only loss of the season at provincials.

Anderson named Metro Athletics All-Star

Gracyn Anderson's tremendous season was recently recognized by Metro Athletics.

Rangers jump out to 2-0 series lead in provincial finals

Before this weekend, the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels hadn't lost a regular season or playoff game since Nov.2. They've now lost two straight.

U13 Arsenal earn silver at provincials

It was a heartbreaking loss in the provincial finals.

U10 Ringette wraps up the season

The Fort Saskatchewan Ringette U10 teams ended their seasons with some big wins at the BGL Friendship Playdowns.

Season ends as Rangers shutout in game five

Three straight losses to close out the 2018-19 season.

Rangers allow Raiders back in north finals

The last game is always the hardest to win.

Bantam AAA Rangers faced with tough task in Provincial Championship

Defeating a team you haven't beat all season isn't an easy task, but it also isn't impossible.

Rangers drop game three on the road

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers won’t be sweeping the North Finals.

Bantam AAA Rangers sweep third straight series

Not one, not two, but three straight sweeps in the 2019 playoffs for the Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Rangers.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login