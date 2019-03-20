Ardrossan U13 boys settle for silver

The Ardrossan U13 Tier 4 boys were handed their only loss of the season at provincials.

Over the weekend in the Edmonton area (Mar.15-17), the boys swept the provincial round robin with wins over Camrose, Viking and Glenora.

In Sunday's semifinal game, Ardrossan was able to defeat Lessard, but in the gold medal match, Calgary proved to be too much, handing the boys their first loss of the season.

Despite playing five games in 28 hours, the Ardrossan U13 Tier 4 boys walked away from provincials with silver medals.