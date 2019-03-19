Anderson named Metro Athletics All-Star

Details
Gracyn Anderson's tremendous season was recently recognized by Metro Athletics.
 
On Monday (Mar.18), Fort High's Anderson was named a Metro Athletics All-Star Recipient for women's basketball.
 
"It's a huge honour for me," she said. "It's something that I'll remember going further on into my basketball career."
 
Earlier this month, Anderson led Fort High to gold at the Alberta Basketball Association's 2019 Youth Provincials. In the final game, she dropped 32 points in the Sting's 59-52 win over the Ross Sheppard Thunderbirds.
 
"When you have that goal to strive to be the best player you can be, I think that's what pulls everything together. Not worrying about what surrounds you, I think that's what helped me excel this season is I just went out there and played basketball."
 
In December, she was named Metro Athlete of the Week after putting up 41 points in a win over Eastglen.
 
In the Division 4 championship, Anderson dropped a team high of 18 points, but it wasn't enough as the Sting fell to the Maurice-Lavallée Jaguars, 52-49.
 
With her sights set on college ball next, Anderson will be recognized as one of the best players in recent memory to come through the Fort High Sting's senior girls program.

 

