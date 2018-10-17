Alexandra Gagnon wins double gold

Fort Saskatchewan's female judo star is adding to her medal collection.

On Saturday (Oct.13) Alexandra Gagnon placed first at the U21 Eastern Canadian Championships in Edmundston, New Brunswick. On Sunday (Oct.14) she followed that up with first at the senior Eastern Canadian Championships.

"The entire weekend I had fought people that I had never fought before which was really nice. It was a really good experience for getting myself back out there and fighting people that I'm not used to fighting," said Gagnon. "All my fights went really well and I was able to finish them with a full score and the match."

The Fort product fights in the under 57 kilogram division and currently trains in Montreal. These were Gagnon's first tournament wins since she went through a major knee surgery in 2017.

"In August, I moved to Montreal and I've just been training and rehabbing here. We're still working on strengthening my leg but it's going really well."

This weekend (Oct.20-21) the 18-year-old will be in Regina to compete at the Saskatchewan Open.