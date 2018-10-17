Details
Category: Local Sports
Fort Saskatchewan's female judo star is adding to her medal collection.
 
On Saturday (Oct.13) Alexandra Gagnon placed first at the U21 Eastern Canadian Championships in Edmundston, New Brunswick. On Sunday (Oct.14) she followed that up with first at the senior Eastern Canadian Championships.
 
"The entire weekend I had fought people that I had never fought before which was really nice. It was a really good experience for getting myself back out there and fighting people that I'm not used to fighting," said Gagnon. "All my fights went really well and I was able to finish them with a full score and the match."
 
The Fort product fights in the under 57 kilogram division and currently trains in Montreal. These were Gagnon's first tournament wins since she went through a major knee surgery in 2017.
 
"In August, I moved to Montreal and I've just been training and rehabbing here. We're still working on strengthening my leg but it's going really well."
 
This weekend (Oct.20-21) the 18-year-old will be in Regina to compete at the Saskatchewan Open.

 

 

More Sports News

Alexandra Gagnon wins double gold

Fort Saskatchewan's female judo star is adding to her medal collection.

Cardinals outmatched by Raiders

The St. André Bessette Cardinals senior girls volleyball team were outplayed on home court Monday night (Oct.15).

Ibraheem scores late to lift Rangers over Flames

Nate Ibraheem weathered the storm as the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers picked up a massive win.

Slow start costs Chiefs in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs waited too long to get the offence rolling Saturday night (Oct.13).

Spirig's hat trick lifts Rangers to weekend split

A strong bounce back performance was led by Carter Spirig.

Sting trampled by Bison

The Fort High Sting were heavily outmatched at home by the Ardrossan Bisons.

Chuba Hubbard flying high at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard is starting to make a name for himself with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Gustafson named top forward at Bauer Elite

A Fort Saskatchewan Bantam AAA Ranger continues to make a statement in his Western Hockey League draft year.

SAB defeats Fort High to climb to second place

It was a battle till the very end for two cross-town rivals.

Midget AAA Rangers battle back in home opener

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers faced a tough task in their home opener.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login