Things are about to cool off in the region.

Environment Canada is predicting the Fort Saskatchewan region could get a large dose of snow and an extended period of blistering cold.

"The area could see 5-10 cm (of snow) total from Thursday (Feb.1) overnight until Friday evening," said Sara Hoffman meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Hoffman told MIX 107 an arctic high will be building behind that cold front going into the weekend. On Sunday the region will see temperatures drop significantly.

"Our daytime high forecasted is -24 C and the overnight low is -31 C. We're forecasting a windchill of -40 C for Sunday overnight and Monday morning."

The below-seasonal cold weather will stick around for most of next week.