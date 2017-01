Exam season welcomes back students With the holiday season ending and students back in school, exam season has begun.

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students A Fort Saskatchewan teacher is taking learning to a new level.

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region Alberta Health Services (AHS) are urging residents in the Capital Region to get immunized as the flu makes its way north.

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017 It was all smiles at the Fort Saskatchewan Community hospital as they welcomed the first baby of 2017.

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor Local councillor Arjun Randhawa was the lucky winner of a contest sending him and his father to Montreal for the World Junior Championship.

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven A Bruderheim resident wants to be exempt from paying her property tax.

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is clearing the air about the tear gas incident on January 4.

City Administration facing tough questions One city councillor has had enough of not being financially informed.

Snow causing chaos on surrounding highways Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely icy road conditions on all surrounding highways.

Residents aghast over mysterious prison gas Some Fort residents took to Facebook after a mysterious gas sparked respiratory issues.

FSPL hits the books and the streets Instead of just hitting the books, the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library will soon be hitting the streets in their new vehicle.