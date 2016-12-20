Victim Services keeping an eye on elder abuse

Fort Saskatchewan Victim Services is spreading awareness on elder abuse.

The local organization dedicated their Christmas tree to the important issue at the Enchanted Forest at City Hall.





"Every year we deal with dozens of cases of seniors who've been exploited in some way," said Kalie Anderson, Fort Saskatchewan Victim Services' marketing and volunteer manager.

People abusing seniors can range from a family member, a caregiver or someone away from where they live. Typical types of abuse include financial fraud, physical abuse, sexual abuse and emotional abuse.

Seniors who are isolated are at the highest risk.

"Those that have dementia or are single and might not have strong relationships with loved ones or their family have a high risk of abuse," Anderson noted.

What you can watch for in a loved one are:

- Changes in their behaviour or personal hygiene

- Withdrawal from relationships

- A sudden decline in their physical or mental health

- Unexplained bruises or injuries

- Unusual financial transactions

A good tip would be to have more than one person with power of attorney for an elderly person.

"That allows a cheque and balance to make sure that decisions are being made in the best interest of the senior citizen, and not for their power of attorney," Anderson explained.

Other good tips include maintaining regular communication with your loved one, ask questions and pay attention to small details, if something seems off, ask about it and follow-up if need be.