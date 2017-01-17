RCMP: Large amount of vehicle thefts in last week

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a significant amount of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.

With a high number in calls over the past week, police would like to remind the public of some tips to reduce the chance of their vehicle being targeted.



Residents who leave their vehicles running to warm-up should:

- Lock their vehicle with a second key

- Check on the vehicle often

- Consider security enhancements such as car alarms

Additionally, keep vehicles locked and remove garage door openers, keys and valuables.

If you suspect someone is breaking into a vehicle, do not approach them. Instead, take note of their physical appearance, what they are wearing, note any nearby vehicle descriptions and license plates and hit the panic alarm on your car's key fob.