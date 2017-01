Morinville family reflecting on success of Hair Massacure What started as a small show of support for a kid fighting cancer has grown immensely since 2002.

Fort Air removes two redundant analyzers from station Fort Air Partnership announced it will be removing two analyzers from one of their monitoring stations.

Shelter-in-place issued after student injured at Rudolph Hennig A shelter-in-place precaution was issued at Rudolph Hennig Junior High earlier this afternoon.

Careers Under Construction: intense competition for trade jobs Unemployment in the trades has increased over the past four months.

Emergency preparedness a valuable lesson The lessons learned from the Fort McMurray wildfires are becoming more and more apparent.

Local Co-op waves 'Good-Bye to Hunger' Fort Saskatchewan families in need are getting help from a local business.

Enchanted Forest winners announced The City of Fort Saskatchewan has announced the winners of the 13th annual Enchanted Forest.

International Guitar Night at the Shell Theatre Two world-renowned guitar players are in town Thursday night (January 19).

RCMP looking for help in Telus Store robbery Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the public's help finding a shoplifter.

Outdoor rinks temporarily closed A warm streak has forced the City of Fort Saskatchewan to close all outdoor rinks.

Mobile air monitoring station coming to Heartland region Fort Air Partnership is planning to build a portable air monitoring station.

Heartland Citizens on Patrol looking to boost patrols In the wake of the recent spike in crime, the Heartland Citizens on Patrol is looking to boost their numbers.

Redwater battling more crime with more police presence Redwater is battling a rise in criminal activity with more Mounties, more often.