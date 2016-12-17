Two Fort Sask men charged in forcible confinement case

Two Fort Saskatchewan men are facing a long list of charges after an alleged forcible confinement.

Clayton Fortin, 46 and Robert Knight, 39, held a 24-year-old man against his will during an eight hour drive from Alberta to Regina.

Early Thursday morning the men were arrested in a Regina motel after SWAT and crisis negotiators teams were called in. Police also found brass knuckles, a taser, a loaded handgun and oxycodone.

Knight has 15 charges against him including two counts of assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm. Fortin faces 11 charges including forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

The men made their first court appearance on Friday morning in Regina.