  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Troy Fleming is enjoying his time as Fort Saskatchewan's acting manager.
 
Fleming was appointed acting city manager by council on December 13, until a new permanent manager was hired.
 
"Council asked me to serve in the role, it's not something you apply for when it's an acting term," explained Fleming. "I was glad to help out. I think it'll be a good experience for me and I think my experience with the city puts me in a good position to help the city going forward."
 
In the short-term, Fleming will maintain his current infrastructure and community services general manager responsibilities.
 
"My goals at the moment are really just to maintain the momentum we've had with council over the past couple of years, just to keep all of our capital projects going," said Fleming.
 
During the past five years, he's overseen many operational departments like public works, utilities and planning and development.
 
He estimates the stint could last anywhere between five months to a year.
 
Kelly Kloss was the previous manager, he took a position in Red Deer in late 2016.

More Local News

Troy Fleming 'thankful' for city manager experience

Troy Fleming is enjoying his time as Fort Saskatchewan's acting manager.

Scott Day impressed by Fort Saskatchewan's selflessness

Local resident Scott Day is extremely grateful for the community's kindness.

Students gearing up for Bike-a-Thon

Fort High students are gearing up for a good cause.

Counterfeit money making its way around province

Counterfeit money has made its way around Alberta.

Man robbed, then shot in Gibbons area car chase

Police are looking for a man after an armed robbery in Gibbons.

Optimist Club looking out for local youth

Fort Saskatchewan is keeping an optimistic outlook for local youth.

Snow on your license plate could cost you

Police are reminding motorists to keep their license plates clear.

Anonymous tip leads to huge bust, array of charges for two Fort men

An anonymous tip led to a multitude of charges for two Fort Saskatchewan men.

Fort Saskatchewan McDonald's cookin' up all-day breakfast

Craving an Egg McMuffin? As of Friday (January 13), the McDonald's on 8817 101A Street will offer their all-day breakfast menu.

Life in the Heartland hosts update and outreach forum

Life in the Heartland hosted various industrial partners and members of the media for a forum regarding the state of the region.

Sturgeon County recognizes community leaders for Canada 150

On January 9, the Community Services Advisory Board (CSAB) completed their selection process to choose four Canada 150 Community Leaders.

Morinville puts a leash on roaming pets

Morinville has put a new leash on pet behaviour in town.

Ardrossan student becomes a published author

A young author from the area is living every writer's dream.

Sickly Pit Bulls seized from Redwater area, man facing 20 charges

A man is facing a long list of animal abuse charges.

Man cleared in Heartland Wholesale break-in

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have cleared a man in the January 2 break and enter at Heartland Wholesale.

Sturgeon County closing roads for rail line

Portions of Range Road 221 and Township Road 560 in Sturgeon County are being shut down.

City administration responds to Sperling's criticism

Fort Saskatchewan's administration has responded to councillor Ed Sperling's critical words.

Chamber moves, Farmers' Market stays put

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce may have moved, but the local Farmers' Market is staying put.

RCMP asking drivers to avoid travel

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising of extremely poor road conditions.

Redwater staff: strange town-wide odour not a concern

Tuesday's strange odour in Redwater isn't a concern, according to town staff.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Redwater Mounties investigating fatal collision near Gibbons

Ethylene demand outstripping supply

City's Christmas tree removal program ends January 17

New ownership at local Dodge dealer

Bruderheim's sea can hotel attracting attention

Beating the winter blues with nutrition

Museum bathroom upgrade prompts road closure

Westboro students return to class after water main break

Free park passes: Elk Island ready for big year

Bruderheim Council hears another fibre proposal

Heartland looks to better prospects in 2017

Water main break closes Westboro Elementary School

Exam season welcomes back students

Local teacher bringing unique learning experience to students

Local band getting ready to open for Marianas Trench

Flu virus spreads to Capital Region

Fort Saskatchewan's first baby of 2017

Amazing experience at World Juniors for local councillor

Bruderheim resident wants bills forgiven

Fort prison responds to uproar over accidental gassing

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

FORT SASKATCHEWAN QUILTING GUILD

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

First United Church, Fort Saskatchewan





CHL: Stony Plain vs. Fort Sask Senior AAA Chiefs

17 January 2017 8:15 pm

Jubilee Recreation Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





Senior Boys Basketball: Old Scona vs. JP II

18 January 2017 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Fort Saskatchewan





Brent Butt

18 January 2017 7:30 pm

Shell theatre, Dow Centennial Centre, Fort Saskatchewan





CJHL: Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks vs. Beverly Warriors

18 January 2017 8:00 pm

Clareview Arena, Edmonton





BNI Lunch Meeting

19 January 2017 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Southfort Inn, Fort Saskatchewan





Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Information Night

19 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

HFH Prefab Shop, Edmonton





Login