Troy Fleming 'thankful' for city manager experience

Troy Fleming is enjoying his time as Fort Saskatchewan's acting manager.

Fleming was appointed acting city manager by council on December 13, until a new permanent manager was hired.

"Council asked me to serve in the role, it's not something you apply for when it's an acting term," explained Fleming. "I was glad to help out. I think it'll be a good experience for me and I think my experience with the city puts me in a good position to help the city going forward."

In the short-term, Fleming will maintain his current infrastructure and community services general manager responsibilities.

"My goals at the moment are really just to maintain the momentum we've had with council over the past couple of years, just to keep all of our capital projects going," said Fleming.

During the past five years, he's overseen many operational departments like public works, utilities and planning and development.

He estimates the stint could last anywhere between five months to a year.