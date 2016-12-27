Grant for Judo provincials in 2017

It'll be an exciting new year for Fort Saskatchewan's Tolide Judo Kwai.

The 2017 provincial championships are set for January 27-29 at the Dow Centennial Centre.

Hosting provincials earned the club a a grant to help cover the costs of the event.



The Tourism Hosting Grant of $1,500 was awarded to Tolide Judo Kwai as a way to recognize the club's involvement in encouraging cultural and recreational development in the city, while also increasing Fort Saskatchewan's image on a larger level.



Provincials will feature some of Judo's best athletes, including multiple local athletes, as they compete to qualify for May's Nationals in Calgary.