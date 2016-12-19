Tire pressure something to keep in mind this winter

With the wild fluctuation in temperatures, it's important to keep an eye on tire pressure.

When things get cold, they shrink. The air in vehicle tires are no different.

Keeping an eye on tire pressure during temperature changes is important for more than fuel economy.

"If a tire is run low, it can damage the tire, it can cause a tire to run on flat and cause an explosion," explained Fort Saskatchewan Tirecraft assistant manager, Jon Mills.

Mills and his crew provide their clients with the option of filling tires with nitrogen, instead of the traditional air fill. Nitrogen has different molecular properties that make it withstand the cold weather better, decreasing the odds of losing pressure in tires. Nitrogen is also lighter than air, making it the ideal tire-filling gas for those who want better fuel economy.

Tires should be inflated to the recommended pressure from the vehicle manufacturer. That information can be found on numerous stickers place under the hood and on the driver's door frame. It can also be found in the vehicle's owner's manual.

Drivers should check their pressure regularly during temperature changes. Something most forget to do is to release the extra air when the weather warms up. An over-inflated tire can have the same disastrous blowout as an under-inflated tire.

Vehicle owners can fill their tires with nitrogen at several locations in and around Fort Saskatchewan, including their dealership and at Tirecraft.