Time to see Enchanted Forest running out

For those who haven't wandered through the Enchanted Forest Christmas Tree displays yet, time's running out.
 
The displays are up until January 7 throughout City Hall and the Dow Centennial Centre.
 
"The Enchanted Forest has (had) such an awesome turn out, we've had som many people voting for which tree they like the best," said Fort Sask community events specialist Kylene Bubel.
 
Over 600 votes for the best decorated tree have been collected before Christmas. Ballots can be cast in boxes around the displays.
 
The business with the winning tree receives a gift basket from the City of Fort Saskatchewan and three lucky voters will each win a monthly pass to the Dow Centennial Centre.

