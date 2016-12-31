Fort Saskatchewan's top news stories of 2016

As the year winds down, it's time to take a look back at the biggest stories of 2016.

According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five news-makers:

5. Fort couple win the lottery

Back in August, local couple George and Evelyn Rivard won $1 million with the Western Max by matching all seven of their numbers. They said they were going to use the money to help their children and grandchildren. See the story here

4. Missing people

From Siera Charters to the still-missing Rachael McNeilly , numerous people went missing this year in the Fort and Strathcona County. This kept police very busy, tracking them down and fortunately a vast majority returned to their families unharmed.

3. Clowning around

The spooky American fad, creeping around in a clown suit came to Fort Saskatchewan in early October. A 15 year-old youth came forward to police and was apologetic, saying he used poor judgement. No crime was committed in the Fort Saskatchewan's encounter

2. From one Fort to another: The Fort McMurray wildfire

1. Highway 15 Bridge

The sole direct access route over the North Saskatchewan, it's been blamed for holding the city and the Heartland back economically and for daily traffic headaches. The bridge and the nearby corner have been the scene of multiple collisions resulting in injuries and even death. One collision that struck a chord with the community happened in mid-September, when a car hit a gravel truck resulting in two young girls being rushed to hospital by ground ambulance and the male driver of the car being airlifted by STARS.

Honourable mention: