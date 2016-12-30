Sturgeon County offering a different way of paying taxes

Sturgeon County has another way its citizens can pay their taxes.

The county offers a monthly payment plan, spreading out the tax bill instead of the usual annual lump sum.

"There's a lot of costs associated with being a homeowner already that sometimes it's hard to keep up, like renovations, like repairs, things like that," said Sheila Moore with Sturgeon County. "Being able to convert your property taxes to monthly installments instead of one single payment is really beneficial, it just makes it easier."

The program called the Tax Installment Payment Plan, or TIPP for short, is nothing new. It dates all the way back to the early years of the millenium with other municipalities starting similar initiatives afterwards.

Sturgeon residents can sign up before January 10 for TIPP to take into effect for 2017's tax season. If they sign up afterwards, it will come into effect in 2018.